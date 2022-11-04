Overview of the program

Theme: Supporting Vulnerable Households

Funder: Anonymous Philanthropic Donor

Program: Response to the Covid-19 economic crisis

Number of staff: 13 Save the Children Cash and Voucher (CVA) program staff supported by Save the Children Fiji and Save the Children Australia

Beneficiaries: 39 000 households whom were impacted by the Covid-19

Location: all four divisions in Fiji

Outcome 1: Beneficiary households show a reduction in negative coping mechanisms

Outcome 2: Beneficiaries have an increased understanding and support of Cash Assistance

Outcome 3: Local and regional partners have increased capacity to deliver long-term sustainable social protection via CASH Programming

Background:

Save the Children is committed to Cash and Voucher assistance as a movement-wide priority, recognising its proven effectiveness in supporting people to access essential goods and services and impacting directly on the lives of children. Cash and Voucher assistance to progress humanitarian and development objectives is increasingly a priority in the Pacific region.

The Fiji Cash Assistance Project (FiNCAP) was set up in response to urgent needs and deepening vulnerability in Fiji caused by cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic. A significant philanthropic donation enabled a large-scale cash assistance program whereby over 39,000 vulnerable households have received unconditional cash payments via mobile phone cash transfers, in two phases from late 2020 to mid-2022.

The Project Goal is to Support vulnerable families affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 in Fiji to meet their basic needs. The Program has three key outcomes:

1: Beneficiary households show a reduction in negative coping mechanisms

2: Beneficiaries have an increased understanding and support of cash assistance

3: Increase capacity of local and regional partners to deliver long term sustainable social protection via cash programming

Phase 1 was implemented from December 2020 to June 2021, providing 14,772 households with cash assistance of Fijian Dollar (FJD) 400 (US$ 196). A further 2,000 households, received FJD400 as a Special Need Fund payment. Phase 2, from June 2021 to June 2022 provided cash assistance of FJD 600 (US$ 286) incorporating these Phase 1 Households and expanding reach to an additional 22,230 beneficiary households. The project is being implemented by Save the Children Australia and Save the Children Fiji with supporting partners including Fiji Council of Social Services, Medical Services Pacific, National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and a number of local Fijian Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).