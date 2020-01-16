Fiji and Vanuatu - Tropical depression (DG ECHO, Government of Fiji and Tonga) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 16 Jan 2020 — View Original
- The Government of Fiji advised the Tropical Cyclone Alert remains in force for Rotuma. Heavy Rain Alert remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, Lomaiviti Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and northern Lau Group.
- The Government of Tonga warned against possible flash flood in low lying areas due to heavy rain and rough to very rough sea in Niuas.