Fiji and Vanuatu – Flooding (DG ECHO partners, Government, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 February 2021)

Tropical Cyclones Ana and Bina brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region. Roads, villages, towns and communities located close to streams, rivers and low-lying areas continue to be at risk of flooding in the Fiji Group of islands. Moderate to heavy swells in coastal areas also risk causing coastal and sea flooding during high tide. Tropical Cyclone Lucas (Cat 3) brought heavy rain to Vanuatu, resulting in a landslide in the Central Malampa Province that buried 3 houses. The village's occupants were evacuated to a safer community close by.