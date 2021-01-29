Fiji + 1 more
Fiji and Tonga - Tropical Depression (DG ECHO partners, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2021)
- A tropical depression (TD05F) had developed near Fiji and it is currently slow-moving and expected to track towards Fiji in the next 24 hours. It is expected to develop into a Category 1 tropical cyclone and to affect the Fiji group by later on 30 January and leave the group early on 1 February.
- A heavy rain warning is in place for the whole of the Fiji group and strong wind for Viti Levu, Kadavu and the Lomaiviti group. Flooding of low lying areas is expected and the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has advised the Fiji public to take extra precautions during the wet weather conditions they are experiencing.
- In Tonga, Tropical Depression 06F has been downgraded into low pressure system on 29 January. However, associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Tonga on 29 January.