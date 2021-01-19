FANA sends a further $21000 to PM’s National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Satyendra Prasad today received a further contribution of $FJD21,000 from the representatives of Fiji American National Association (FANA) for TC Yasa rehabilitation.

On behalf of the Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Ambassador Prasad thanked representatives of the FANA, President Abdul Rauf, and FANA members including Mr. Naren Narayan, Mr. Vinay Nair, Mr. Anil Singh, Mr. James Prasad, Mr. Daven Kumar, Mr. Prem Sarup, Mr. Aten Singh, Mr. Sat Narayan and Mr. Steve Singh for their exceptional work in mobilizing support speedily.

FANA has now contributed approximately FJD $90,000 to the national effort over the past two weeks to support the rebuilding and relief work, aftermath of TC Yasa.

FANA president Mr. Abdul Rauf said that FANA was proud to “offer a helping hand to the national effort and was deeply moved by the speed and scope of the rebuilding and recovery activities undertaken by the Fijian Government through NDMO”.

Fiji’s Honorary Consul in San Francisco, Mr. Jay Singh and Fiji’s Trade Commissioner in San Francisco Mr. Praneet Singh are working closely with FANA to mobilize assistance.

In welcoming the contribution from FANA, Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Yogesh Karan said that this “contribution was timely as the Prime Minister is himself directly leading the effort in the Northern Division this week and is receiving firsthand feedback on the pace and speed of rehabilitation underway. This contribution will be significant boost to the efforts underway”.

President of FANA Mr. Abdul Rauf further confirmed that FANA is working towards more funds mobilized next week to continue the support for the Fijian Government’s efforts towards assisting those communities who have been affected by TC Yasa.