ETC Preparedness in the Pacific - Infographic Q1 2022

ETC preparedness activities activated in NOVEMBER 2016 under the PACIFIC HUMANITARIAN TEAM (PHT)

Preparedness activities offered for 12 PACIFIC ISLAND COUNTRIES

US$510,000 funding available for use by ETC in the Pacific in 2022

D-EPR COURSE delivered from 8-24 February to 25 ICT professionals in the Pacific

TELECOMS SPECIALIST identified for deployment to NAURU to strengthen radio network of NATIONAL EMERGENCY SERVICES

GLOBAL ETC DISASTER PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP joined by ETC Coordinator in the Pacific from 27-30 March

TUVALU SUCCINCT DATA PROJECT to support COVID-19 and preparedness reassessed