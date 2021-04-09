Emergency de-silting of rivers and creeks to commence for north

Emergency desilting works on 16 rivers and creeks will commence soon to mitigate flooding in the Northern division.

This is under the Public Private Partnership agreement between the Private Civil contractors and the Waterways Ministry, which includes a total of 16 rivers and creeks around the Northern Division for the first phase.

These emergency creeks desilting works have been approved by the Department of Lands for Waiver of Fishing Rights and the Department of Environment for the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

While handing over the offer letters to the civil contractors at the Ministry of Waterways Depot in Labasa, the Minister for Waterways, Agriculture and Environment Hon. Dr. Mahendra Reddy commended the private civil contractors for working together in partnership with the Ministry of Waterways to address flooding across the Northern Division.

Dr. Reddy reiterated that Public Private Partnership agreement would address the flooding in various localities which would also benefit the private civil contractors and land owning units from the royalty payments.

Minister Reddy alluded that this PPP agreement will enhance the economic activity in the vicinity through provision of proper drainage services.

Minister Reddy reiterated that Emergency Creek Desilting works will be undertaken in all the divisions around the country to ensure that communities are safeguarded and are protected from the Waterways.

“The Fijian Government is committed to protect communities around Fiji, irrespective of their location to safeguard their infrastructure, households, businesses and agricultural farms and will build a sense of security for communities from flash floods and socio-economic damage incurred during flooding,” he said.

Meanwhile, the operations manager for A Khan's Hire and services Mr. Faiyaz commended the government's interest to work in hand with Private contractors to alleviate and address flooding in the North.

He said that this will benefit the communities, the government, land owners and also the private operators as a win win situation for all.

" Flooding has been a concern for the North, and we are grateful to the government for their approach in working with the civil contractors that will benefit the communities at large," he said.

Meanwhile, works on Emergency De-silting of the Rivers and Creeks will commence within 7 days after the signing of contract letters.