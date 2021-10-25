ECHO Multi Purpose Cash Learning Meeting 29 July 2021

Brief note:

ADRA Fiji has implemented Cash Voucher Assistance as part of their humanitarian response from 2013 to date, benefiting Fijian communities. As an active member of the Cash Working Group both at national and regional level, ADRA Fiji as part of its commitment to ongoing development of CVA coordination and capacity has a strong learning focus towards future improvement. As such, had hosted a learning meeting to further reivew and capture key lessons from its Multi-Purpose Cash Transfer (MPCT) intervention under the TC Yasa ECHO funded Rapid Humanitarian Response for Cyclone Affected Populations in July 2021 with over 60 organisations, 72 participants and from four countries within the Pacific Region[i].

The purpose of this learning meeting was to gauge the effectiveness of the intervention implemented and discuss actions to be taken in the future for better coordination and intervention and at the same time build and strengthen the capacity of CVA implementing partners.

SUMMARY & BACKGROUND

Cash based assistance is well evidenced as a globally accepted intervention that helps to address the immediate humanitarian needs of disaster and crisis affected populatons. With the multiple occurences of cyclones in Fiji and prolonged adverse impact of COVID19, cash based assistance has now been widely used by government, public enterprise sector and NGOs as an efficient modality to assist affected persons and households with dignity, flexibility of choice and further supporting the local economy(s) to benefit from the cash assistance.

As a result of this learning, identified challenges and lessons has informed the following key recommendations that ADRA Fiji will build on in practice and disseminate with the Cash Working Group and Cash implementers and for ADRA’s future process, coordinations and capacity development in CVA.