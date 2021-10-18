Desilting works commissioned for Nawaka River

Efforts to safeguard the Nawaka community from flooding was boosted yesterday following the commissioning of desilting works at two retention dams along the Nawaka River.

The desilting works at the two Nawaka Dams are also expected to mitigate flooding for Nadi Town and communities living along the river.

A total of 1,000m of river desilting works will be undertaken by the Ministry of Waterways at the two dams under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Selva Earth Works & Nagaga Trust.

While commissioning the desilting works at Vatutu village in Nawaka , Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy said that these desilting works would ease the water flow of the river and its adjacent creeks during heavy rain.

Minister Reddy noted that failure to clear the waterways from silt and debris could result in major infrastructural damages or in some instances the complete washing away of houses, leading to a loss in business, and could be a threat to thousands of Fijians, particularly in the Nadi district during adverse flooding.

“The government is committed to fostering community resilience, and we will do so by addressing concerns related to waterways, such as increasing the conveyance capacity and releasing the free flow of water,” he said.

Dr. Reddy further acknowledged the private sector partners who had committed to conducting the desilting works under the PPP agreement as it would enhance the economic activity in the vicinity through the provision of proper drainage services.

Mataqali Nagaga Trust member Panapasa Nawai expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Waterways as the villages' livelihoods had been constantly and adversely affected by floodwaters.

"I want to thank Government for working with us to ensure that the desilting works for the Nawaka dams get underway because it concerns our livelihoods," said Mr. Nawai.

Similar sentiments were shared by 45-year-old Vatutu villager, Talaiasi Labalaba who said that the village farm is constantly inundated during the rainy season.

He also acknowledged the work carried out by the Ministry of Waterways that will mitigate flooding and safeguard their farms and homes.

The desilting works will be carried out at the Nawaka Dam 1 & Dam2 with 500m of the upper stream of both dams. The de-silting works will include clearing of all culverts, removing debris and silted materials from the dams.