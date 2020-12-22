Cyclone Yasa response underway in Fiji

SPRINGFIELD, MO.Unfortunately, many families in Fiji will have a challenging Christmas. Cyclone Yasa's Category 5 winds destroyed homes and caused significant damage across multiple islands. Fiji has only been hit one other time by a storm stronger than a Category 3 (Cyclone Winston, 2016), which Convoy of Hope deployed to as well. Many structures in Fiji are not built to withstand a storm with this level of power.

Fiji's borders are completely closed to nonresidents. In a nation reliant on tourism, the year of shutdowns due to COVID-19 has already created a devastating situation for many families. This storm has made these issues exponentially worse.

Convoy of Hope has been in contact with partners on the ground since before the storm hit on Wednesday. The initial plan is to serve 1,000 families with family food kits. Many of these locations are very hard to reach and this response is expected to last a few weeks to a few months in total.