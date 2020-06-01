COVID test kits and PPE donation to assist Fiji’s efforts on containing COVID-19

In recognition of the unprecedented challenges and Fiji’s commendable work to contain COVID-19; assistance have been secured through the Consulate General of the Republic of Fiji in Shanghai. The first set of assistance consisting of 20,000 COVID-19 test kits valued at 600,000 RMB (FJ$187,500), donated by the David Group of Macao was handed over yesterday at the office of the Consulate General of the Republic of Fiji in Shanghai.

Fijian Consul General and Trade Commissioner, Dr Yolinda Chan confirms that apart from the test kits, assistance has also been secured in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) consisting of 50,000 face masks worth the value of FJD 50,000 (160,000 RMB) provided through the municipal government of Guangzhou (sister city of Suva) while the municipal government of Jiangmen (sister city of Lautoka) is donating 20,000 masks valued at FJD 20000 (64,000 RMB).

Both these donations secured through the Fijian Counsel General in Shanghai are anticipated to arrive in Fiji by end of June as it has to be shipped to Fiji by the sea freight due to the suspension of the air freights.

The Fiji-Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce, the Macao-Fiji Chamber of Commerce and a number of Chinese investors have also donated COVID-19 related medical supplies to Fiji via the Chinese community in Suva.

In conveying the appreciation for the timely assistance to Fiji, Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Immigration and Sugar Industry and Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yogesh Karan expressed gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for all the support provided to complement Fiji’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

PS Karan said that international solidarity and global cooperation is important in overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also thanked the Fijian Consulate General of the Republic of Fiji in Shanghai for its role in facilitating the much needed assistance for Fiji.

Fijian Consul General and Trade Commissioner Dr Chan said that “China is an important development partner. We have enjoyed over 45 years of diplomatic relations and the People’s Republic of China has assisted Fiji on many fronts over the years. The generous donation of COVID-19 medical supplies to the Fijian government is yet another demonstration of support extended to Fiji to help contain the spread of the coronavirus’.

“COVID-19 is a global pandemic with historic and unprecedented challenges to mankind throughout the world. Stringent and effective control measures, including testing, tracing, isolation and treatment are needed. These also require decisive actions and smooth coordination from all levels of government and the cooperation of the general public. International cooperation plays a vital role in curbing the spread of this coronavirus.”

“The situation in Fiji is currently under control. However, as Fiji prepares to re-open its borders and with anticipation of a possible second wave of the pandemic, we must remain vigilant and be prepared. The Consulate General in Shanghai together with the Fiji Embassy in Beijing will facilitate similar assistance and donations to Fiji from Chinese government agencies or the private sector should the need arise in the near future” Dr Chan said.