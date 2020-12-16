Concerns for children as Cyclone Yasa barrels towards Fiji

Fiji is bracing for Cyclone Yasa, which is predicted to intensify into a powerful category 5 severe tropical cyclone on Thursday, making it the largest to affect Fiji since Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Cyclone Yasa is expected to bring destructive winds in excess of 220km/h as it moves across the island nation.

Modelling has the cyclone tracking across Viti Levu, the largest and most populous island in Fiji with the possibility that it could affect the two largest cities Nadi and Suva as well as a number of other islands.

Save the Children teams are monitoring the storm closely and stand ready to support the Government of Fiji to respond. The aid agency has stockpiles of aid including shelter, hygiene and education kits in key locations across the country.

“Cyclone Yasa will bring heavy rain, powerful winds and potential storm surge which is particularly dangerous for low-lying coastal communities,” said Save the Children Fiji’s CEO, Shairana Ali.

“The cyclone could have harmful impacts on children, both in terms of their physical and emotional wellbeing.

“Save the Children teams are ready to do whatever is needed to support affected children and families.”

This comes as Fiji is battling the devastating impacts of coronavirus on their economy, which is having a significant impact on children and their families.

Cyclone Yasa formed earlier this week between Vanuatu and Fiji. Save the Children has a long history responding to emergencies in Fiji, including the previous category 5 Cyclone Winston.

