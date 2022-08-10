Cash Responses in Fiji: 2020-2021 - What has been learned and where are we now?

Report prepared by Sandie Walton-Ellery and Iris Low

1. Introduction

This report provides a brief overview of recent cash responses in Fiji in 2020 and 2021. It was commissioned by the Fiji Cash Working Group (CWG) and focuses on good practices and lessons learned from the perspective of implementing partners. This work is a collaboration between the Fiji Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation (MoWCPA) as Chair of the Fiji CWG, World Food Programme (WFP) Pacific as Secretariat of the Fiji CWG and the Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the Social Protection Approaches to COVID-19: Expert Advice (SPACE) initiative and the Partnerships for Social Protection (P4SP) program. The study was undertaken by SPACE, working in partnership with WFP Pacific in their role as Secretariat of the Fiji CWG, from September to November 2021.

The purpose of this study is to:

• support the CWG to document good practices and lessons from recent cash responses in Fiji;

• identify opportunities to build on good practice approaches of CWG partners; and

• provide information on recent cash responses and lessons learned on cash programming that can be used to strengthen future responses.