Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (2 - 8 February 2021)

MYANMAR

As the political crisis develops in Myanmar, the UN and humanitarian partners are seeking all possible ways to ensure the continuation of humanitarian and COVID-19 related assistance to almost 1 million people affected by conflicts and natural disasters in Myanmar.

Meanwhile the impact of ongoing conflict on civilians has continued. On 5 February, clashes broke out between Kokang Border Guard Force and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army in Lashio and Laukkaing in northern Shan. The fighting reportedly resulted in 9 civilians killed and 8 more injured. Another 4 civilians were reportedly killed and 5 injured due to a landmine explosion in Manton Township in northern Shan on 4 February. In Rakhine, an unexploded ordnance killed a 14-year-old boy and injured two boys in Buthidaung Township, also on 4 February. Humanitarian partners were unable to verify the details of all incidents due to access and operational challenges.

INDONESIA

Rainy season floods have continued in a number of locations in Indonesia in the past week, including in Jakarta, Bogor, Pekalongan, Cilegon, Jember in Java, Singkawang and Bengkayang in West Kalimantan, as well as in Bima, Dompu, and East Lombok. Large floods and landslides in Semarang City in Central Java on 5-7 February resulted in four deaths and millions of people affected. On 6-7 February, heavy rain in Bekasi and Karawang in West Java caused flooding which resulted in at least 9,000 households displaced. While on 2-3 February, floods in Kudus in Central Java directly affected over 10,000 people. Local governments have responded to the emergencies.

FIJI

The UN is providing support to the Government-led response to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Ana, a Category 3 system which was the second tropical cyclone to hit Fiji in just two months, after Cyclone Yasa in late December 2020. On 4 Feb, the WFP Pacific Humanitarian Air Service transported 10 metric tonnes of relief items from Brisbane to Nadi on behalf of UNICEF in support of response efforts to meet needs in water, hygiene, and sanitation (WASH). Unlike Yasa, Ana passed directly over Suva, with damages, flooding, and destruction to infrastructure concentrated in the country's most heavily populated corridor. A total of some 480,000 people were affected and 10,000 people sought shelter in 318 evacuation centres at the height of the cyclone. Most schools across the country reopened on 8 February.

INDIA

At least 170 people are missing and 14 people have reportedly died after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and triggered a flood in the state of Uttarakhand, early on 07 February. A torrent of water, mud and rocks swept down the river Dhauliganga and damaged or destroyed two hydroelectric power projects, several bridges and dozens of houses.

Many of those missing are believed to be workers from the hydroelectric power plants and residents of nearby villages. Local police, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force are carrying out search and rescue operations. The UN has reiterated its readiness to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts, if requested.

PHILIPPINES

On 8 February, 6.1 magnitude (25km depth) earthquake struck in Mindanao, with its epicenter in Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur Province. No major damages and casualties were recorded according to Davao del Sur Bureau of Fire and Protection. However, the Philippine Red Cross reported damages to Digos City mall, while the Kidapawan City authorities pre-emptively evacuated high risk communities in two villages. The areas affected were previously hit by a series of equally strong earthquakes in late 2019