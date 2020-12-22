Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 December 2020)

FIJI

Tropical Cyclone Yasa passed over Vanua Levu Island on 17-18 December and caused heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges that triggered floods and landslides. Yasa caused severe damage to infrastructure and four people have reportedly died.

More than 8,000 evacuees are currently hosted in over 170 evacuation centres.

Major roads in Vanua Levu, northern Viti Levu and other islands in the Northern Region have been reportedly flooded and a landslide was reported in Tailevu Province. Damage and needs assessments are ongoing and humanitarian assistance has started to reach affected areas. The Pacific Humanitarian Team and the Red Cross are assessing stockpiles available in country and are working closely together with Government authorities to provide coordinated assistance.

8K people evacuated

AFGHANISTAN

In October and November almost 50,000 people were reportedly displaced by conflict. Over the course of 2020, a total of 327,000 people were displaced in Afghanistan by continuous fighting in several parts of the country. An additional 800,000 vulnerable people returned from Iran and Pakistan, the majority of whom are women and children. Displacement due to conflict, natural disasters and poverty continued to drive humanitarian needs in 2020. An estimated one million people will be in need of humanitarian assistance in the coming year.

PHILIPPINES

Eight people were killed and at least 24,000 people were displaced in north-eastern Mindanao and northern Luzon when Tropical Depression Vicky brought heavy rainfall and triggered floods and landslides on 19-20 December. Several affected towns in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela were still recovering from the impact of Typhoon Vamco that struck the areas in November. Local Governments and disaster management authorities are conducting damage assessments and are responding to the needs of the affected population.

24K people displaced

INDONESIA

Since 17 December, heavy rainfall has affected large parts of the country, in particular northern Sumatra, central-western Java, and Riau Islands, causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), a total of more than 10,200 people have been affected and over 2,250 building have been damaged or destroyed across the country. Local authorities are assessing damages and are responding to the needs of the affected population.