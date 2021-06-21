Additional support for Fiji (18 June 2021)

Joint media release with:

The Hon Greg Hunt MP, Minister for Health and Aged Care

Senator the Hon Zed Seselja, Minister for International Development and the Pacific

18 June 2021

Australia will deploy an Australian Medical Assistance Team to assist Fiji’s response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, demonstrating our continued commitment to stand with our Fijian vuvale. This deployment responds to a request from the Government of Fiji.

The multi-disciplinary AUSMAT team will include members from Australia and New Zealand and will deploy for an initial period of 28 days.

The team will work with the Fijian Ministry of Health and will provide immediate support for health system management and infection prevention control, as well as assessments of Fiji’s priority health needs.

Australia has also sent 1.3 tonnes of personal protective equipment, medical supplies, including 500 thermal guns for health screening teams, testing equipment and laboratory consumables since the beginning of the current outbreak in April 2021.

Australia has contributed to the Government of Fiji’s social protection measures through our COVID-19 recovery package with fiscal support of $83.5 million this year.

The health security of our near neighbours is a critical priority for Australia.

