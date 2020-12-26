ADB Provides FJD 2 Million Grant to Fiji After Cyclone Yasa

SUVA, FIJI (24 December 2020) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $1 million (about 2 million Fijian dollars) grant to the Government of Fiji to help fund priority recovery activities following Tropical Cyclone Yasa, which hit Fiji on 17–18 December.

“This is the second tropical cyclone this year to cause severe destruction in Fiji, as its economy continues to be impacted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji Masayuki Tachiiri. “The emergency funds may be used to provide support for the restoration of basic social services, transitional shelter, and safe food and water to affected communities.”

Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second-largest island, and the remote islands of the Yasawa, Lomaiviti, and Lau groups were in the direct path of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Early damage assessments indicate about 93,000 people in Fiji (around 10% of the population) were directly affected, and at least four people lost their lives. Strong winds destroyed villages, homes, government buildings, food gardens, farms, and livestock. At the height of the storm, more than 23,000 people sought shelter in 456 evacuation centers.

Immediate relief efforts are focused on the restoration of critical infrastructure and essential services, and the provision of food, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene kits.

The grant is sourced from ADB’s Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

