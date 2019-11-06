06 Nov 2019

1,720 students participate in live tsunami drill

Report
from Government of Fiji
Published on 05 Nov 2019 View Original

SUVA – A total of 1,720 students from four schools in the Vatuwaqa vicinity participated during a live Tsunami Drill today.

The drill also marks World Tsunami Awareness Day, which is held annually on the 5th of November.

The participating schools included the Fiji School for the Blind (30 students), Mahatma Ghandi Memorial School (831 students), Saint Marcellin Primary School (752 students) and Marist Champagnat Institute (107 students).

This is also the first time for a special school (Fiji School for the Blind) to take part in a National Disaster National Office (NDMO) organised Tsunami Drill.

Today’s exercise was an opportunity for the four schools to test their Tsunami Evacuation Standard Operating Procedure while members of the public were also encouraged to identify their own respective evacuation plans.

Director for NDMO, Ms. Vasiti Soko commended today’s Tsunami Drill and said that it was a success. Ms. Soko thanked all the stakeholders and partners for their hard work and contribution towards this valuable initiative.

“With a total of 1,720 students taking part today, the drill was extra special as it was the first time for The Fiji School for the Blind to be included” said Ms. Soko.

“I am happy to report that we were able to evacuate the participating schools within the targeted timeline. Given the recent earthquake(s) in Kadavu, the timing could not have been better to ensure public safety and to continually raise awareness at the community level” said Ms. Soko.

“I personally want to thank the Ministry of Education for taking the lead role in today’s drill, members from the First Responders (Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Health, Fiji Navy and National Fire Authority) and the students and teachers who handled the drill in a coordinated and proactive manner” said Ms. Soko.

The Tsunami Drill is part of Government’s commitment towards improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.