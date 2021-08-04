World Vision Ethiopia: Tigray crisis response: Situation Report, July 2021

Situation Overview

According to UN OCHA, over eight months on since the start of the conflict in Tigray, the humanitarian situation remains alarmingly dire and could further deteriorate if immediate action is not taken.

Inside the region, humanitarians can now access previously hard-to-reach area, with 75 per cent of the population now in zones where relief operations can take place. However, supplies and humanitarian personnel fall short of the immense needs of people in Tigray. Stocks are depleting fast, as road access to the region has been curtailed over the last weeks.