World Vision Ethiopia: Tigray crisis response: Situation Report #7, 5 February 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation throughout Tigray is reportedly dire, with prevailing insecurity and violence impacting the civilian population, forced displacement, and widespread looting of public infrastructure and private property. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need remains an issue nearly three months after the start of the conflict, with few partners operational on the ground and very limited assistance provided. WHO estimates that only 22 percent of health facilities are functional and some 78 percent of the hospitals in the region are not accessible. Unconfirmed, reports of a cholera outbreak began to emerge from Adwa Town, Central Zone. According to OCHA there has been reports of increasing sexual violence and abuses as well as malnutrition.

In addition to hampered physical access into many parts of Tigray, mobile network communications is still a challenge even though some improvement is seen in recent days, affecting response operations and access to vital information, including on COVID-19. Electricity, banking, telephone and public transportation services are slowly being restored but are highly limited and remain accessible only in major towns. On 19 January, electricity was restored in Adigrat, Adwa and Aksum towns, while phone services were restored in Adigrat. Electricity, telephone, banks (but with a very low money withdrawal cap) have already been restored in south and western Zones and Mekelle Town. Internet connection remains switched off, severely affecting operations of partners. Public transport is functioning along the Alamata-Shire-Adigrat road https://reliefweb.int/sites/ reliefweb.int/files/resources/Situation%20Report%20-%20 Ethiopia%20-%20Tigray%20Region%20Humanitarian%20 Update%20-%2025%20Jan%202021.pdf

World Vision has 83 staff, seven Area Programmes, 11 grant-funded projects, and 19,254 registered children in Tigray.