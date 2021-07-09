World Vision Ethiopia: Tigray crisis response: Situation Report #15, 1 July 2021

Incidents of temporar y arrests and intimidation of humanitarian workers at military checkpoints as well as looting and confiscation of humanitarian assets and supplies continue. An INGO truck carrying 500 non-food items kits, flour and water treatment chemicals (chlorine)-funded by the Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund was seized reportedly by the Ethiopian Defense Forces.

Urgent lifesaving and serious protection needs persist across the region, including sexual, gender-based violence (SGBV) at a large scale.The reported cases of SGBV, however, do not represent the actual cases as underreporting is widespread due to fear of stigmatization and/or retaliation, limited access to trusted service providers, and widespread impunity for perpetrators.

To date, some 78,011 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with 78 per cent in the community, 4 per cent for IDPs, and 18 per cent among health care workers.This includes over 13,000 people vaccinated during the week. More than 55 per cent of the vaccinated people are from Mekelle.

According to OCHA 10 June 2021 situation report;

• More than 3.3 million people of the targeted 5.2 million reached with food under the 2021 response plan since late March, reaching additional 567,000 people.

• About 482,000 people of the targeted 3 million reached with emergency shelter and non-food items to date, reaching more than 50,000 additional people.

• Denial of access, looting and confiscation of humanitarian assets and supplies by the parties to the conflict continues to be a major concern.

• If not addressed immediately, food insecurity and acute malnutrition already at catastrophic levels in hard-t