World Vision Ethiopia: Tigray crisis response: Situation Report #13 & 14, 23 June 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The overall security situation remains highly complex and fluid. Ongoing active hostilities are very mobile, taking place mostly in rural areas and hindering planning and expansion of humanitarian operations. Violence and attacks against civilians, including humanitarian workers, continue. Since the start of the conflict, nine aid workers have been killed in Tigray, all Ethiopian nationals. The latest incident occurred on 28 May when a humanitarian worker working with an INGO was killed together with the Mayor of Adigrat town and another victim during an attack outside the Government building in Adigrat Town, Eastern Zone. The individual was not a direct target but was the victim of a crossfire.

In a press release issued on 23 May, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, called on the Ethiopian Government to ensure unhindered humanitarian access in the Tigray Region, and raised the risk of further deterioration of the food insecurity without rapid expansion of humanitarian access.

KEY MESSAGES

World Vision is deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations, especially children.

Concerns remain high with regard to humanitarian access in Tigray region, with particular emphasis on access to Shire, Samre, and rural communities as insecurity rises.

We call on all participants in the current armed hostilities to prioritize the protection of civilians and to enable humanitarian access so that lifesaving humanitarian interventions can continue unhindered.

Reporting of GBV incidents and protection cases have increased in the reporting period in Tigray. We call on all relevant authorities at all levels to use their influence and power to bring an end to violence of all kinds against non-combatants.