18 May 2018

World Vision Ethiopia: East Africa Hunger Crisis Situation Report | Apr 01 - Apr 30 2018

Report
from World Vision
Published on 10 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (494.23 KB)

Key Messages

  • Conflict leads to large scale displacement: Conflict between ethnic Oromos from West Gujji and Gedeos from SNNP region resulted in large scale displacement from both sides, leaving people in dire need of food and non-food assistance. Currently, the government and partners are assessing the needs and will continue to provide coordinated support. Meanwhile, the regional governments of Oromia and SNNP are working jointly to return displaced people to their place of origin and restore peace and security in the area.

  • Flash floods: More than 165,000 people are in urgent need of assistance in Somali region. While shortages of rain has been the driver for drought, flash floods following heavy rains, mostly from the highland areas, continue to affect numerous people. Reported flash flood incidences since the second week of April have left hundreds of thousands of people in need of immediate humanitarian support in Afar (Awsi), Oromia (Arsi, East Shewa, East and West Hararge zones) and Somali (7 zones) regions.

  • Outbreaks of AWD and measles: The outbreak of AWD is still an unresolved public health problem but it shows a downward trend in all nine regions. In 2018 only, a total of 157 cases have been reported from three regions, Somali, Dire Dawa and Tigray regions with no deaths reported. A measles outbreak is still prevalent in the country and cases continue to be reported.

  • April- May meteorological forecast: According to the National Meteorological Agency, the mid-season rain predicted for much of the country for the next two months will be close to normal with a possibility of above normal rainfall in some places.

