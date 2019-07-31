31 Jul 2019

World Vision Ethiopia: East Africa Children's Crisis Situation Report | June 1 - June 30, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (832.14 KB)

Key messages

• Return of conflict induced IDPs: More than 1.3 million IDPs have reportedly returned to their places of origin during the first phase of the Government’s Strategic Plan to Address Internal Displacement and a costed Recovery/ Rehabilitation Plan that was launched on 8 April 2019.

• Flood Alert: During the months of May and June 2019, 33 woredas (in seven regions) were affected by flood forcing 42,249 families to displacement, significant number of livestock death, and property damage including crop, houses, schools and other vital infrastructure throughout the country.

• Health: More than 400 cases of cholera have been reported in Ethiopia since 25 April, with at least 15 deaths (CFR 3.5%). The most affected region is Amhara, which accounts for approximately 47% of the total cases and 14 of the casualties. Cases have also been reported in Oromia and Tigray regions.

• Food security outlook: The overall 2019 Belg harvests are estimated to be below average in most Belg-producing areas of the country, due to delayed, erratically distributed, and below-average cumulative rains across Belg producing areas of Oromia, Tigray, SNNPR and Amhara. Poor households in northeastern Amhara, and East and West Hararghe of Oromia are likely to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) throughout the extended June to September 2019 lean season until harvests begin.

• Fall Armyworm infestation (FAW): FAW infestations have affected more than 1,159 hectares of maize in Benatsemay, North and South Arid of south Omo zone, 62 hectares, in North Shewa zone of Kewet Woreda of Amhara and 44 hectares of land in Limo Woreda of East Wollega of Oromia.

