World Vision East Africa Region Situation Report | October 1 - October 31, 2019

Key Messages

• Floods: Heavy rainfall across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia resulted in flash floods and landslides, causing loss of life, displacement and damage to property and livelihoods. In Ethiopia, flooding has affected several regions with more than 200,000 people displaced. In Somalia, heavy rains and swollen rivers in the Ethiopian highlands have caused localized flooding along the Shabelle River and further downstream along the Juba River. In Kenya, heavy rain caused flash flooding and landslides with the northern and north eastern counties being the most affected. Thousands of people have been displaced with houses, roads and other infrastructure damaged. (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2019)

• Displacement: Violence, conflict and hunger continue to drive displacement. Refugees from the broader region have continued to flee to Uganda, with more than 78,000 new arrivals from the DRC (nearly 47,100), South Sudan (more than 27,100), and Burundi (over 4,500) in 2019. (OCHA)

• World Vision response: World Vision is responding to the needs of families in crises in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. Large-scale, long-term lifesaving assistance is needed through 2019 to respond to the needs of populations affected by conflict, threatened by diseases and natural disasters like drought and floods. World Vision is providing education opportunities for school going children who are currently out of school, bringing clean water to populations that lack access, and improving access to sanitation facilities.