World Vision East Africa Region Situation Report | May 01 - May 31, 2019

Key Messages

• Humanitarian needs: An estimated 30 million people across East Africa region are in need of humanitarian assistance. Various crises like conflict, drought, floods, and disease outbreaks and rising cost of fuel and food prices have left them extremely vulnerable.

• Food insecurity: According to the Famine Early Warning System (FEWSNET), food security outcomes are likely to deteriorate across the greater Horn of Africa through September, due to delayed onset of the rainfall season and significantly below-average March to May rainfall performance. This is the second consecutive season of below-average rainfall in many areas. Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are expected in Somalia, while Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, and Uganda. Although rainfall has increased in May, livestock and crop production is unlikely to recover to normal levels until the start of the next season in October.

• Conflict: Insecurity and political instability remain important drivers of humanitarian need in the region. In Somalia, conflict is expected to remain at the centre of the crisis in the months ahead, while in Ethiopia inter-communal conflict continues in the Oromia and Somali regions. The conflict in South Sudan is causing, and impacting, population movements in the Horn of Africa.

• World Vision response: World Vision is responding to the needs of families in crises in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. Large-scale, long-term lifesaving assistance is needed through 2019 to respond to the needs of populations affected by conflict, threatened by diseases and natural disasters like drought and floods. World Vision is providing education opportunities for school going children who are currently out of school, bringing clean water to populations that lack access, and improving access to sanitation facilities.