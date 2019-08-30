World Vision East Africa Region Situation Report | July 1 - July 31, 2019

Key messages

• Drought: An estimated 15 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance across the Horn of Africa including northern Uganda due to a prolonged drought as a result of below average seasonal rainfall.This has led to loss of livestock due to deterioration of farmland and pastures, a spike in food prices and a reduction in the availability of water in most parts of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.

• Food security outlook: In the Horn of Africa, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes are anticipated through January 2020 due to drought and two consecutive poor production seasons in 2018/19, though some improvements will likely be realized during the October – December 2019 rainy season. In Somalia, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are expected in central and northern pastoral areas and several northern and southern agropastoral areas. In Ethiopia, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) is expected in the lowlands of Oromia, northeastern Afar, northeastern Amhara, and the Somali region. In Kenya, outcomes are expected to improve from Crisis (IPC Phase 3) to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) in late 2019, but some poor households may remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). (FEWS NET, July 2019 update)

• World Vision response: World Vision is responding to the needs of families in crises in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. Large-scale, long-term lifesaving assistance is needed through 2019 to respond to the needs of populations affected by conflict, threatened by diseases and natural disasters like drought and floods. World Vision is providing education opportunities for school going children who are currently out of school, bringing clean water to populations that lack access, and improving access to sanitation facilities.