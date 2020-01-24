24 Jan 2020

World Vision East Africa Region Situation Report | December 1 - December 31, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (932.43 KB)

Key messages

  • Floods: According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET), the greater horn of Africa region received up to 300 per cent above average rainfall from October to mid-November 2019. In Kenya, flooding affected 160,000 people in 31 of the country’s 47 counties. In Somalia, heavy rains affected 547,000 people including an estimated 370,000 who were displaced. In South Sudan, 908,000 people were affected since June. In Ethiopia, 570,000 people were affected including 200,000 people who have been displaced. In Burundi, 3,100 people were affected by heavy rains in Munyinga province while in Uganda floods and landslides impacted at least 12 districts. (OCHA Regional Flood Snapshot, November 2019)

  • Displacement: According to UNOCHA, The Greater Horn of Africa is experiencing first-hand complex interplay between the global climate crisis, conflict, and violence. The region has more than 8.1 million internally displaced people and hosts more than 4.2 million refugees.

  • Desert locust infestation: The Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) noted that given the current desert locust situation in the Eastern Africa region, urgent and decisive action is required from all partners. They also indicated that resources must be availed to support large-scale ground surveys, aerial spraying services, and provision of chemicals, information dissemination, and further capacity building for control operations.

  • World Vision response: World Vision is responding to the needs of families in crises in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. Large-scale, long-term lifesaving assistance is needed to respond to the needs of populations affected by conflict, threatened by diseases and natural disasters like drought and floods.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.