World Vision East Africa Region Situation Report | August 1 - August 31, 2019

Key messages

Food security overview: The food security situation is deteriorating in southern and southeastern pastoral areas of Somali, Bale lowlands, parts of Guji, and East and West Hararghe zones of Oromia due to delayed, erratically distributed, and below normal cumulative Gu/Genna rainfall.

Prevention to Control the Spread of Desert Locust: Ministry of Agriculture announced that it is taking urgent prevention and controlling measures on the proliferation of desert locust in Ethiopia. The latest assessment and monitoring from the ministry indicated that swarm of locust reported in parts of Somali, Afar, Amhara, Tigrai and East Oromia regions as well as Dire Dawa City in Ethiopia.

Mid-season (August-September) flood alert: The National Flood Taskforces issued National flood alert #3 and the alert identified that some 17,631 households in 30 woredas (Afar (6), Amhara (7), Gambella (3), Oromia (10), SNNP (1) and Somali (3) regions to be either affected or at-risk of flooding (August September) flood alert.