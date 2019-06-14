14 Jun 2019

World Vision East Africa Region Situation Report | April 01 - April 30, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 24 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (942.91 KB)

Key messages

  • Humanitarian needs: An estimated 30 million people across East Africa region are in need of humanitarian assistance. Various crises like conflict, drought, floods, and disease outbreaks and rising cost of fuel and food prices have left them extremely vulnerable.

  • Food insecurity: Food security outcomes are likely to deteriorate across the greater Horn of Africa through September, due to delayed onset of the rainfall season and significantly below-average March to May rainfall performance. This is the second consecutive season of below-average rainfall in many areas. Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are expected in Somalia, while Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected in Ethiopia,
    Somalia, Kenya, and Uganda. Food consumption gaps are being driven by deterioration in livestock body conditions, below-normal livestock assets, depletion of household food stocks, and low agricultural labor opportunities, which has reduced poor households’ purchasing power as staple food prices rise near to above the five-year average. (FEWSNET)

  • Resilience: There is need to implement programmes that assist refugees integrate into national health, educational, and safety nets systems within their host countries and communities. These interventions will help families rebuild their livelihoods and help them get back on their feet.

  • World Vision response: World Vision is responding to the needs of families in crises in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. Largescale, long-term lifesaving assistance is needed through 2019 to respond to the needs of populations affected by conflict, threatened by diseases and natural disasters like drought and floods. World Vision is providing education opportunities for school going children who are currently out of school, bringing clean water to populations that lack access, and improving access to sanitation facilities.

