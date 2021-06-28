World Vision East Africa Region Situation Report #3 | June 2021

A deadly mix of conflict, COVID-19 and the climate crisis have pushed more than 7 million people across six countries in East Africa to the very edge of starvation. According to UN reports, approximately 108,000 people in East Africa are under catastrophic famine-conditions, a phase marked by critical acute malnutrition, starvation, destitution and death – this phase is understood in the humanitarian sector as the highest and most urgent Integrated Food Insecurity Phase Classification (IPC) of level 5. Additionally, almost 7.8 million people are exposed to emergency phase (IPC4), and if things worsen are one step away from famine, and as many as 26 million are classified at ‘crisis level’ (IPC3), where action is needed now to stop them sliding into emergency.