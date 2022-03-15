World Vision East Africa Region Situation Report #10 | January 2022

A deadly mix of conflict, desert locust infestation, COVID-19 and climate change crisis have pushed more than 26 million people across six countries in East Africa into a hunger crisis. According to UN reports, approximately 509,000 people in East Africa are under catastrophic conditions; a phase marked by critical acute malnutrition, hunger, destitution and death – this phase is understood in the humanitarian sector as the highest and most urgent Integrated Food Insecurity Phase Classification (IPC) of level 5. Additionally, almost 7.2 million people are exposed to emergency phase (IPC 4). According to UN OCHA, about 5.5 million children are expected to be acutely malnourished in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia in 2022.

The region has endured substantial and widespread breeding of desert locusts since late 2019, resulting in loss of pasture and crops. Additionally, since June 2021 persisting conflict in Ethiopia and protracted instability in Sudan and Somalia has exacerbated the food insecurity situation in the region. The Climate Prediction and Application Centre and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation had both made predictions of dry conditions and a worsening food insecurity situation in 2021. Coupled with the economic impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, which continue to destroy livelihoods and push millions into desperation. After three failed rainy seasons, the food security situation will depend on the performance of the 2022 March-May rainfall season. However, regardless of whether the next season’s rainfall performance is good or poor, high levels of food insecurity are expected to continue in drought-affected areas through at least September 2022 (FSNWG).