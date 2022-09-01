World Vision East Africa Hunger Emergency Response Situation report #15 | July 2022

World Vision is responding to the impact of hunger in seven countries in East Africa and requires US$ 181 million to reach 5 million people, including 2.7 million children by April 2023. We have reached more than 8 million people since April 2021.

A deadly mix of conflict, COVID-19 and the climate crisis have pushed more than 11 million people across seven countries in East Africa to the very brink of a hunger crisis. Of critical concern are vulnerable children who are experiencing high levels of malnutrition.

Conflict is the leading driver of hunger globally. Every country where World Vision works in East Africa is either in conflict or neighbouring a country in conflict. The region has also endured substantial climate shocks, undermining people’s ability to feed themselves. The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current ripple effect from the war in Ukraine is also driving hunger to unprecedented levels.

Humanitarian needs are immense and the impact on children, including safeguarding risks, is enormous. This challenging period could also erode human and economic development gains that have been made towards the global 2030 Sustainable Development Goals across the region.

World Vision is deeply concerned for millions of children in East Africa, who are enduring a devastating hunger crisis. According to FSNWG Drought Special report (July 2022), about 568,000 children were admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia from January to June. About 6.5 million children are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition, of which close to 1.8 million face severe wasting.