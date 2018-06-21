World Vision East Africa Hunger Crisis Situation Report | May 01 - May 31 2018

Key Messages

• Humanitarian situation overview:

The Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners have released updated immediate humanitarian funding priorities.

The needs urgently require US$280.4 million to ensure a response for the next six months. Assistance needed includes delivering emergency health and nutrition services, expanding water and sanitation facilities, improving access to education, and ensuring Improvements in basic living conditions .

• Weather forecast and its adverse condition:

The latest forecast from the National Meteorology Agency (NMA) anticipates a shift of heavy rainfall from southeastern Ethiopia to the central and western regions, as well as parts in the north which are at risk of flooding. In contrast, this situation is expected to improve moisture requirement for growing crops during the Belg and long cycle Meher seasons, leading to improved pasture and water availability in pastoral and agro pastoral areas.

• Flash flood:

Tropical Storm Sagar reached Ethiopia on 20 May 2018, with heavy rainfall and winds in the northern part of Somali region. The ensuing flooding affected five woredas of Siti zone (Ayshica, Dambal,

Hadhagala, Gablalu and Shinile) and reportedly displaced 900 households. The village of Dambal was nearly completely washed away, displacing 150 households.

It is estimated that at least 347,000 people have been affected countrywide of which 93 per cent is reported in the Somalia region. The floods have also led to large scale displacement with 194,000 people affected in Somali region, at least 15,000 in Oromia and 850 in Afar. As a result of heavy rainfall at the border of SNPPR (Sidama) and Oromia (West Arsi), a landslide killed 23 people in Nenesebo (Oromia) and Chire (SNNPR) .