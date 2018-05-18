World Vision East Africa Hunger Crisis Situation Report | Apr 01 - Apr 30 2018

Situation overview

Ethiopia: Conflict between ethnic Oromos from West Gujji and Gedeos from SNNP region resulted in large scale displacement from both sides, leaving people in dire need of food and non-food assistance. Currently, the government and partners are assessing the needs and will continue to provide coordinated support. Meanwhile, the regional governments of Oromia and SNNP are working jointly to return displaced people to their place of origin and restore peace and security in the area.

Kenya: Floods have displaced more than 300,000 people across Kenya, many of those impacted live in counties previously affected by drought. The highest displaced populations are reported in Tana River, Turkana, Mandera and Kilifi counties. There is extensive damage to community water systems and contamination of the shallow wells and collapse of latrines. Hundreds of schools in Tana River,

Garissa, Wajir, Baringo, Samburu and Kisumu have sustained damages, including flooding or collapse of latrines and destruction of education materials. More than 30 health facilities are inaccessible and there is a concern on the spread of diseases in Garissa, Isiolo, Meru, Turkana, Baringo,

Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi and West Pokot.

South Sudan: Currently, more than 7 million South Sudanese face an alarming food insecurity situation. Along with this, over a million children are suffering from malnutrition.

The World Food Programme (WFP) recently expressed concern that famine could reoccur. The WFP officials have however reiterated their readiness to respond, working with partners such as World Vision.