On World Refugee Day, refugees have a message to the world

By Demissew Bizuwork

Everyone has the right to seek safety. Millions across the globe, mainly women and children, leave their homes fleeing war or persecution. They need the opportunity to heal and thrive.

In Ethiopia, over 823,000 refugees are generously hosted by the government. In the Gambella region alone, 371,000 refugees (45 per cent of the total refugee population in the country) live in 7 camps. UNICEF, closely working with the government and partners, provides education, clean water, health, and protection services to the refugees and host communities.

This World Refugee Day, we meet some of the refugees in the Nguenyyiel refugee camp, and here is what they have to say.

“I am the best in class. Last year, I came third. Two other students beat me, but I am working hard to be on top. I love singing and playing with my friends Nyakal, Nyador, and Nyachoat. They also love to play with me. I help the younger kids play games. When the conflict broke out in our village [South Sudan], we left our home, my mom and my brothers. That was back in 2017. Since then, I am here in Nguenyyiel. I am happy that I am able to attend school here. My message to the world is to let children stay in school!” Nyabhan Puot,12, student

“I came here after conflict broke out in South Sudan. I was able to continue my education here. I want to become a doctor. On World Refugee Day, I wish to see peace and go back to my country and help my community.”

Tesloach Doak,18, student

“I left my home because of the conflict. Life is difficult in a camp. Back home, life was good. We had enough to make a living. There is no peace there so we can’t go back. I worry about my children. They deserve a better life. No one deserves to suffer. Everyone needs peace. Everywhere in the world peace needs to prevail. If every country is at peace, then there will be no refugees.”

Nyakake Kuang, a mother of six children

“I attend school here. My favorite subject is English because it helps me communicate with people. I love football. I am also a member of the boy’s school football team. I came here five years ago with my two brothers and two sisters. There was fighting near our village. We walk for five days to get here. It was a difficult journey. I am happy that there is school. I also make friends here. I want the world to stop fighting. Support children. We need peace.”

Gatlwak Both,15, student

“I feel proud to serve children here in the camp. They have many needs and I make sure that they get the necessary services. Here in the child-friendly space children play and learn. They have gone through many challenges. Helping them here is fulfilling. I am a refugee myself, but the children need more support. I work as a case management focal person for Plan International. I feel happy to see these children play.”

Nhial Hoth, Social Worker