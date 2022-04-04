The World Food Programme’s contribution to improving the prospects for peace in Ethiopia

Executive summary

Objectives

The goal of this report is to explain and assess the contribution of WFP Ethiopia’s climate adaptation and risk management programmes to peace in Ethiopia. The research focused on the Satellite Index Insurance for Pastoralists in Ethiopia (SIIPE) programme, and the primary objectives were to understand whether and, if so, how: (a) SIIPE contributes to reducing conflict and improving the prospects for peace in Ethiopia; (b) WFP incorporates conflict sensitivity into SIIPE; and (c) SIIPE has itself contributed to conflict between or within communities. To achieve these objectives, the research developed and tested theories of change (TOCs) that articulate how SIIPE might potentially contribute to enhancing the prospects for peace. Based on the findings in relation to these TOCs, this report makes recommendations to improve WFP Ethiopia’s potential to contribute to enhancing the prospects for peace.