Women’s Integrated Sexual Health: WISH2ACTION Consortium Value for Money: Efficiency

Executive Summary

A Value for Money (VfM) analysis was conducted by IRC to assess the cost-efficiency of family planning services in Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda between 2019 and 2020 under the Women’s Integrated Sexual Health (WISH2ACTION) project funded by FCDO. The analysis revealed that:

The cost-efficiency of family planning services delivered through WISH2ACTION was on average £43 ($55) per couple-year of protection (CYP) against unwanted pregnancy. Investments in community engagement and service provider training in Uganda and Somalia resulted in a relatively high uptake of long-acting methods, which are particularly cost-effective.

Costs per CYP were significantly higher in Somalia and South Sudan because these were new programmes implemented in less established health systems and could not piggyback on existing systems and structures, as was the case in Ethiopia and Uganda.

While the cost per CYP may be higher than average for underserved communities, meaningful increases in efficiency over time are expected, as family planning services become more established, acceptance of family planning goes up, and more CYPs can be delivered.