What Ethiopia and Tigray need for peace talks to succeed

BY Mehari Taddele Maru

An impartial mediator, political will and a fraction of the world’s attention that Ukraine has received would help.

On August 24, 2022, the wheels fell off an uneasy nine-month truce between the Ethiopian and Tigrayan governments, with an enormous military assault across dozens of fronts in Tigray.

The informal cessation of hostilities had been reached following the withdrawal of Tigrayan forces from the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions in December 2021. In the ensuing period, both parties called for mediation to end the war, as the humanitarian situation in northern Ethiopia deteriorated.

