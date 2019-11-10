10 Nov 2019

WFP - Semera Monthly Sub-Office Report (October 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 10 Nov 2019
Download PDF (963.46 KB)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

  • The security situation has shown improvement following the peace agreement and reconciliation between the Afar and Issa communities in the first week of November, the overall security situation in the region remains stable.

  • During the start of October, several flood incidences were reported in the Afar region displacing thousands and causing loss of property and livelihoods. The extent of the problem in the affected areas will be verified by the upcoming multi-agency food security need assessment team.

  • Desert Locust infestations have affected more than 21,452 hectares of pasture and croplands in 12 woredas of the region and made pasture and browse availability to be diminished, affecting the body condition and productivity of the livestock.

  • A total of 4,703.82MT (84%) relief food has been distributed to 439,687 beneficiaries. Similarly, 562,080 PSNP beneficiaries received the June distribution.

  • During the month, grain price increased on average by 10% due to low supply compared to last month while shoat’s prices in majority woredas have shown significant decrease by 16% on average due to poor pasture renovation.

  • Dispatch and delivery of the October 2019 allocations for the regular TSF and the MHNT’s program are ongoing and to date more than 79.9% (195.7 MT) of TSF food has been delivered to the FDCs. The distribution reached more than 80% of the intended beneficiaries. Similarly, MHNT dispatch reached 38.6(60%)out of 64.26 allocations and the distribution is at 60%.

  • During the month, MHNT coverage increased adding a total of 761 children and 736 PLW’s in hard to reach and inaccessible areas of the region. Throughout the month a total of 3,489 children & 4,933 PLW’s were served from the MHNT’s program.

  • In October, CHD screening was conducted in the region and the result has shown that a proxy GAM and SAM rates were found on average 16.9% and 0.9%, respectively with screening coverage of 94%. During the screening, 39,088 children and 23,124 PLW were identified as MAM and 2,304 children identified as SAM.

  • A cholera outbreak was reported at Dubti woreda and 3 cases were confirmed as positive and Measles outbreak is also reported from six woredas of the region with 622 reported cases.

  • A total of 46,140 and 44,039 beneficiaries in refugee camps received 475.3MT food and cash ETB 4,843,425 respectively.

