WFP resumes food distributions in Ethiopia’s Dawa Zone

ADDIS ABABA – The World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia is distributing life-saving food in the Dawa Zone of Somali Region following a spate of interruptions over the past 11 months due to security issues.

Security risks along the route known as the ‘Moyale corridor’ meant that WFP had only been able to dispatch a very small quantity of food in Dawa Zone during 2018.

“The principal victims of these disruptions are the hundreds of thousands of food-insecure people to whom food assistance and other forms of humanitarian support are delayed or not delivered,” said Addis Mengesha, Supply Chain officer with WFP.

Strong collaboration between WFP and the Government of Ethiopia has led to the delivery of over 1,000 metric tons of food to more than 198,600 beneficiaries – internally displaced people and drought-affected communities – in Moyale woreda, Dawa Zone, since 15 January. This includes cereals, pulses and oil, along with the nutritional supplements corn soya blend plus plus (or CSB++) and peanut-based Plumpy’Sup.

“This is a prime example of a partnership approach between WFP and the Government of Ethiopia providing results on the ground and ultimately increasing the food security of communities in Ethiopia,” added Mengesha. “Working together we have restored an essential lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people we are here to serve.”

