WFP Ethiopia Situation Report #3 (28 May 2020)

Highlights

• WFP is currently assisting more than 3 million people: food and cash transfers for drought/flood-affected people, internally displaced persons and refugees; and treatment of malnourished children and women.

• WFP Ethiopia is supporting the Government, WHO and other humanitarian partners by providing logistical and technical capacity in support of COVID-19 humanitarian response.

In Numbers

831 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 28

219,000 people affected by flooding

The year-on-year inflation in food prices stands at 26 percent.

Situation Update

WFP has adapted its delivery mechanisms to the COVID-19 context in order to maintain lifesaving food assistance to the most food insecure and nutritionally vulnerable groups. WFP is also responding to other emergencies, such as flooding and Desert Locusts.

Heavy gu season rains in Somali Region caused serious flooding in some woredas (districts) and slowed WFP food movements. Some 219,000 people are flood affected, including the displacement of 107,000 people in Afar, Dire Dawa, Harari, Somali and Southern Nations, Nationalities Peoples' Region (SNPPR). Over 90 percent of people affected are in Somali Region. Somali Region authorities requested WFP to provide food assistance to 34,000 flood-affected households.

The year-on-year headline inflation hit 23 percent in April 2020, the highest since 2012. Food prices increased by 26 percent (over 30 percent for cereals) while non-food prices increased by 19 percent.