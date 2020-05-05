WFP Ethiopia Situation Report #2 (5 May 2020)

Highlights

• WFP adapted operations to ensure continuity while identifying new COVID-19-related needs.

• The State of Emergency continues with no significant impact on WFP operations.

• WFP continues to work with the Ethiopian Government, providing backstop logistics support at Bole International Airport and for Ethiopian Airlines following the implementation of Solidarity Flights for the COVID-19 response.

Situation Update

• While COVID-19 infection rates remain low at 145 cases (as of 05 May), food needs will likely increase should the virus spread. Movement restrictions especially in the urban areas continue to affect people livelihood. It is expected that the urban poor and those in informal sectors will face food consumption gaps.

The Food Cluster estimates that an additional 9 million people in rural and urban areas will require cash or food transfers as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on food insecurity.

• The locust infestation in Ethiopia is spreading and a second generation of desert locusts has emerged. The Ministry of Agriculture reported that it has consumed over 350,000 mt of agricultural produce across Ethiopia.

• Gu and belg seasonal rains began in much of Ethiopia. Heavy rains fell in eastern parts, with localized flooding reported in southern areas. The rains are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

• A substantial number of domestic migrant workers are also expected to return to their rural areas of origin as job opportunities and income sources in various sectors, such as construction and flower farms, dwindles due to COVID-19 restrictions.