WFP Ethiopia Situation Report #1 (17 April 2020)

In Numbers

92 COVID-19 cases

4 out of the 9 regions in the country have confirmed

COVID-19 cases COVID-19 response will be additional to 6 million people already in need of relief food assistance

3 million people assisted in March 2020

Highlights

• The Government of Ethiopia and WFP opened the Addis Ababa Humanitarian Air Hub inside Bole International Airport. COVID-19 supplies, equipment and humanitarian workers will be transported from the hub around Africa by air.

• WFP’s COVID-19 response includes implementation of measures to reduce risks of transmission of disease to beneficiaries and staff at distribution sites.

Situation Update

• While COVID-19 infection rates remain low at 92 cases at present, food needs will likely increase should it spread. There are indications that the urban poor and those in informal sectors will face food consumption gaps should the pandemic spread in Ethiopia. The Food Cluster provisionally estimates that an additional 10 million people in rural and urban areas will require cash or food transfers as a result of COVID-19.

• In rural communities, food insecurity will worsen should COVID-19 spread, especially in areas where households have not recovered from previous droughts and are within Phase 3 and 4 of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.

• The desert locust infestation is likely to worsen the levels of food insecurity. Impacted areas are particularly in belg crop producing areas such as Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples'

Region (SNNPR), zones in eastern Amhara and southern Tigray regions and all pastoral areas.

• The Government declared a State of Emergency on 8 April, prohibiting large gatherings and limiting public transport to 50 percent capacity. International borders are closed for people but open for the movement of goods. Internationally arriving passengers at Bole International Airport are being quarantined for 14 days at government-identified hotels. Deportees from neighbouring countries are also being quarantined.