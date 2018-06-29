29 Jun 2018

WFP Ethiopia Monthly Market Watch Report, June 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 29 Jun 2018
Highlights

  • Inter annual inflation stood at 13.7 percent in May 2018, with no change from the previous month. Food inflation, declined from 16.1 percent in April 2018, to 14.9 percent in May. But, inflation and increases in food prices are still high and a main concern for food security of poor households.

  • Seasonally grain prices increase during the June to August lean season. Belg harvest from July on in SNNPR and central Oromia Belg crop producing areas, should temper the rate of cereal price increases.

  • National average wholesale maize prices are stable on a month to month basis but are still at elevated levels, even above the high prices of last year. Some maize markets recorded above 5 percent monthly price increase. Sorghum, an important food crop in drought prone areas, has stable prices, but big price differences across regions. Both wholesale and retail wheat prices continue to rise as the wheat import for the urban subsidy program has not yet materialized. The average nominal price of mixed teff is stable in the past three months.

  • Month-on-month and year on-year Terms of Trade (ToT) improved in pastoral areas such as Jijiga, Gode, Awash, Negelle, and Yabello due to improved livestock prices in recent months. However, pastoral ToT are still below normal as livestock production has not fully recovered from recurrent droughts. The labour wage/maize ToT declined compared to last year in monitored markets of Dire Dawa, Hawzein, Wukro (Tigray), and Sekota (Eastern Amhara).

