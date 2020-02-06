06 Feb 2020

WFP Ethiopia Monthly Market Watch Report, January 2020

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 06 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (837.58 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

Inflation: At 19.5 percent, general inflation remained high in December 2019, albeit 1.3 percent lower than in November. At 22.7 percent, food inflation also slightly declined.

Currency dynamics: The Birr devaluated by 8.1 percent since November. The differential between unofficial and official market rates decreased from 40 percent in November to 33 percent in December.

Food Prices: Based on data from 23 markets, nominal wholesale maize prices were 61 percent above the five-year (2014-2019) average for December and 26 percent above the December 2018 price.

Price movements of imported items including spaghetti, wheat flour and rice in Somali region followed the pattern of change in the exchange rate of Birr against foreign currencies, most importantly against the dollar in the parallel market. A strong positive correlation (r=+0.82) emerged between prices of both cereals (spaghetti and wheat flour) and Birr to US$ exchange rates in the parallel market of Jijiga.

Terms of trade (ToT): Shoat (sheep and goats) to maize ToT improved in southern pastoralist livelihood zones of Somali and Oromia regions, likely due to improved body condition of livestock after normal/above normal 2019 Deyr/ Hagaya rains.

Shoat to maize ToT deteriorated in northern pastoralist livelihood zones of Afar region, possibly due to relatively poor Karma/Kiremt rain, decreased demand because of security incidents, and high staple cereal prices.

Food security outlook: The seasonal decline in staple cereals prices, coupled with a slight inflation dip is expected to ease food insecurity for rural and urban residents reliant on markets.
The continued differential of the Birr against US$ in the parallel market means imported staple cereals (pasta, rice, wheat flour) in Somali region will become more expensive, constraining availability and access.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.