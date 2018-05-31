WFP Ethiopia Monthly Market Watch Report, April 2018

Highlights

- Inflation: Inflation declined from the previous month but is still high. General inflation declined from 15.2 in March 2018 to 13.1 percent in April. Food inflation declined from 19.9 percent in March to 16.1 percent in April.

- Cereal Prices: In spite of reported good maize harvest at the end of 2017, maize prices started to increase earlier than normal in January; normally maize prices increase after May. However, the monthly increase is less than 5%. On the other hand, cereal prices are much higher than normal and last year prices; on average the prices of maize, sorghum and wheat increased by 34 and 35 percent compared to last year and the five-year average prices respectively. According to the quarterly East Africa cross border trade bulletin, maize export from Ethiopia to Kenya declined in the second quarter of 2018 due to better prices from neighboring countries as well as internal factors in Ethiopia.

- Terms of Trade (ToT): In April 2018, the average ToT between sheep/goat and maize improved compared to the previous month in most monitored markets. Pastoralists in the south and south eastern parts are seeing improved livestock body condition and increased livestock prices contributing to better purchasing power and food access. On the contrary, the labor wage/wheat ToT for the urban poor showed a declining trend due to increase in wheat price and unhanging wages.

- Outlook: Seasonally grain prices increase from June to August as it is the lean period in Meher crop producing areas. The impact of the wheat shortage on the urban poor is a concern until imported wheat arrives on the market. For southern pastoralists which covers most of Somali region, and pastoral areas of Oromia and SNNPR, livestock production and income are expected to improve.