31 May 2018

WFP Ethiopia Monthly Market Watch Report, April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (529.2 KB)

Highlights
- Inflation: Inflation declined from the previous month but is still high. General inflation declined from 15.2 in March 2018 to 13.1 percent in April. Food inflation declined from 19.9 percent in March to 16.1 percent in April.
- Cereal Prices: In spite of reported good maize harvest at the end of 2017, maize prices started to increase earlier than normal in January; normally maize prices increase after May. However, the monthly increase is less than 5%. On the other hand, cereal prices are much higher than normal and last year prices; on average the prices of maize, sorghum and wheat increased by 34 and 35 percent compared to last year and the five-year average prices respectively. According to the quarterly East Africa cross border trade bulletin, maize export from Ethiopia to Kenya declined in the second quarter of 2018 due to better prices from neighboring countries as well as internal factors in Ethiopia.
- Terms of Trade (ToT): In April 2018, the average ToT between sheep/goat and maize improved compared to the previous month in most monitored markets. Pastoralists in the south and south eastern parts are seeing improved livestock body condition and increased livestock prices contributing to better purchasing power and food access. On the contrary, the labor wage/wheat ToT for the urban poor showed a declining trend due to increase in wheat price and unhanging wages.
- Outlook: Seasonally grain prices increase from June to August as it is the lean period in Meher crop producing areas. The impact of the wheat shortage on the urban poor is a concern until imported wheat arrives on the market. For southern pastoralists which covers most of Somali region, and pastoral areas of Oromia and SNNPR, livestock production and income are expected to improve.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.