WFP Ethiopia Markets and Supply Chain Watch – 07-27 July 2020

Highlights

Maize prices exhibited a modest increase in some monitored markets due to transport disruptions from surplus to deficit markets, possibly due to unrest in early July.

Prices of other key staples (sorghum, teff and wheat) remained generally stable albeit high, with some items seeing minor increases as availability narrowed due to seasonality and COVID-19 outbreak concerns.

Unrest in early July critically reduced supplies and the availability of fruits and vegetables across Ethiopia. The availability of key staples (maize, sorghum and wheat) was also generally adversely affected but to a lesser extent in the majority of surveyed markets.

Cross-border supply corridors for imported food items remained open. Various supply chains factors in Somalia could impact future availability and prices of imported food items in Somali Region. The steady weakening of the Ethiopian Birr against the US Dollar and cash withdrawal limits appear to have impacted trade dynamics in some Somali Region markets.

Prices of shoats (a hybrid sheep/goat) in Somali Region steadily decreased due to their low export demand in connection with the Hajj cancellation this year.

This situation could seriously impact pastoralists’ livelihoods in Somali Region.