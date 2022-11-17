WFP Ethiopia Market Watch, October 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Inflation: Headline inflation dips for fifth consecutive months and hit its lowest level in a year in September 2022. Food inflation which stood at 43.9 percent in May 2022, the highest in ten years, reduced to 31 percent in September 2022. While the inflation rate had dropped, the purchasing power of households continues to grow weaker. Price indices of fats and oil, fruits and milk and dairy products registered substantial increase in September compared to the same time last year

Exchange rates: According to the official exchange rate that is guided by the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), the Ethiopian Birr exchanged at 52.52 to the dollar while the parallel rate offers around 84 to 90 Birr to the dollar in September 2022. However, the rate fell to around 70 Birr after the Government unleashed crackdown on the black market.

Fuel: As part of the process to lift subsidy to fuel price step by step, the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) has made its second-round price revision that came into effect on the mid-night of September 28. In Addis Ababa, the prices of diesel and benzene has been revised upward to 59.9 Birr/Lit and 57.05 Birr/Lit, which is up by 19 percent and 22 percent, respectively. Through targeted subsidy scheme, public transport vehicles will continue to buy benzene at 41.26 Birr per liter and diesel at 40.86 Birr per liter, 32 percent and 28 percent lower than the normal pumping prices, respectively.

Prices in conflict affected areas in Tigray: Over the past eight months, steep and extraordinary high prices have been registered in the prices of teff (172 percent), maize (218 percent), sorghum (281 percent), and wheat grain (219 percent). The Terms of Trade (ToT) for wage to cereals is consistently deteriorating since November 2021 primarily due to the declining wage rate accompanied with the skyrocketing cereal price. For instance, a daily labourer could generate an income that was able to fetch 6.2 kg of sorghum in November 2021 could only buy 2 kg of sorghum in September 2022.

Prices in Addis Ababa market: In September 2022, the price of maize stands at 37 percent above the year earlier values and 131 percent above the five-year average for the month. The price of all varieties of teff spiked in June 2019 and continued steadily over more than two years until it slowed down at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Terms of Trade (purchasing power) in Somali region: An average-sized male sheep/goat that could fetch 75 kg of maize in September 2021 in Chereti market now brings only 60 kg in September 2022, a decrease by 21 percent. An average-sized male sheep/goat that could fetch 72 kg of wheat flour in September 2021 in Kebridehar market now brings only 50 kg of wheat flour in September 2022, a decrease by 31 percent. These decreases are attributed to deterioration of livestock body condition due to drought accompanied with the substantial price hike of cereals.