WFP Ethiopia Drought Response Situation Report #4 (October 2022)

Highlights

• Nearly 10 million people are facing food insecurity in drought affected areas as WFP projects that the upcoming deyr/hageya rainy season will be insufficient in some regions.

• Not only has WFP reached 2.8 million people with emergency food, cash and nutrition assistance since the start of its response, as of mid-October WFP has supported over 85,000 agro-pastoralists to build their resilience to future climate shocks.

In Numbers

9.88 million people in need of assistance in drought-affected regions in Ethiopia.

3.5 million people that WFP aims to support in its drought response plan.

2.8 million people provided with food , cash and nutrition assistance.

133,000 children provided with school meals in June.

85,000 agro-pastoralists reached with resilience building activities.

Situation Overview

Over 24 million people are projected to be affected by drought in Ethiopia in October, at least 9.9 million1 of which are in need of emergency food assistance.

Severe shortages of water and pasture are devastating livelihoods, forcing families from their homes. The Somali, Oromia, Sidama and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ regions in the south and south-east have been hit the hardest.

As a fifth failed belg rainy season projected to take place between October and December this year, at least 3.5 million livestock have already perished and another 25 million are at risk. At the same time, 2.2 million children are already acutely malnourished due to the impact of drought - over 760,000 of these children are severely malnourished.

In response, WFP is supporting families with a combination of emergency relief, nutrition support and resilience building actions to save lives in the short-term and build resilience in the long-term. Due to funding shortfalls, WFP is delivering food assistance to 2.4 million people in the Somali Region to 2.4 million people – even though 3.3 million people are projected to be in need. WFP also aims to treat 143,000 malnourished children and mothers in the region with specialized nutritious foods. In addition to these lifesaving initiatives, thus far in 2022, WFP has supported 85,800 agro-pastoralists with trainings on small-scale, drought-resistant agricultural techniques and entrepreneurial skills to help them build a flourishing business and diversify their livelihoods in the face of climate change.

Meanwhile in the Oromia Region and the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region, WFP is delivering specialized nutritious foods to 305,000 mothers and children to address acute malnutrition concerns and providing nutritious school meals to 133,000 children whose families have been affected by the drought.